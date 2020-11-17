CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia schools delay in-person…

Virginia schools delay in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in some of Virginia’s largest school districts are pausing their plans to expand in-person learning amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The decisions in Virginia Beach, Henrico County and Fairfax County came three days after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the virus’s spread, including limiting gatherings to 25 people and prohibiting alcohol sales at dining and drinking establishments after 10 p.m.

The number of new cases in Virginia has been steadily increasing over the past month. As of Tuesday, the state health department has reported more than 206,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with at least 3,835 deaths.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up