Va. panel to hear ideas for replacing Lee statue in US Capitol

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 8:55 AM

WASHINGTON — A state panel is soliciting recommendations on what should replace Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a virtual hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The first 80 people who sign up to speak will up to 3 minutes each to make their case.

People can also submit written comments.

The deadline for those is Nov. 27.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present a list of five finalists.

And the commission will pick one to recommend to the General Assembly.

