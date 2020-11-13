CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Traffic at Norfolk's airport…

Traffic at Norfolk’s airport is still off by roughly half

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. — The number of people who are flying in and out of Norfolk International Airport is still off by more than half as it slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the airport saw more than 156,000 passengers last month compared to about 337,000 a year ago.

Traffic since January is down nearly 56%.

The airport has seen total of 1.47 million passengers in the last 10 months compared to 3.32 million a year ago.

The number of passengers passing through the airport is still improving from the steepest lows of the pandemic.

Traffic was down 94% in April and 87% in May.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A Biden federal workforce agenda can draw on lessons from his predecessors

Navy making headway on longstanding maintenance backlog

VA calls latest impasse panel decision a win, but AFGE isn't accepting contract changes

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up