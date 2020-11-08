CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Police: 3 teenagers seriously injured in Virginia shooting

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 1:57 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say three teenagers were seriously injured Saturday in a shooting near a mall in Virginia Beach.

Police said in a news release Sunday that officers found the three victims when they responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Their conditions were not immediately clear Sunday. Authorities say the scene of the shooting covers “an expansive area” near Lynnhaven Mall. They did not provide additional details of the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.

