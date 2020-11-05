ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Virginia News » Mountain Valley Pipeline to…

Mountain Valley Pipeline to cost more, take longer to build

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — The lead partner in the Mountain Valley Pipeline venture has pushed back its expected completion date and says costs for the project are expected to rise.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the news comes from Equitrans Midstream Corp. It’s the lead partner in the joint venture of five energy companies.

The company has faced environmental problems and legal challenges while building the natural gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. It had expected to finish construction early next year. But it’s now targeting a full in-service date “during the second half of 2021.”

The cost was estimated to be $3.7 billion when construction started. But it now stands somewhere between $5.8 billion and $6 billion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up