Manassas Park city schools return to virtual learning next week
Manassas Park city schools return to virtual learning next week

InsideNoVa.com

November 18, 2020, 8:34 AM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Manassas Park City School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to return to virtual instruction for all students and a revised rollout to a hybrid model of teaching and learning.

All students will return to a virtual learning environment on Monday. The new timeline for returning students to classrooms in a hybrid model remains tentative and conditions-based. The new dates include:

  • Cougar Elementary School, PreK-2, special ed and Level 1 English language learners: Jan. 19, 2021
  • Manassas Park Elementary School: Feb. 2, 2021
  • Manassas Park Middle School: Feb. 16, 2021
  • Manassas Park High School: Feb. 16, 2021

Manassas Park schools join Fairfax County schools in nixing in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Northern Virginia.

Prince William County schools returned pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to classrooms last week, with plans to add additional elementary grades next month. The county school board has its regular meeting Wednesday.

