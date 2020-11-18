Manassas Park city schools return to virtual learning next week

The Manassas Park City School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to return to virtual instruction for all students and a revised rollout to a hybrid model of teaching and learning.

All students will return to a virtual learning environment on Monday. The new timeline for returning students to classrooms in a hybrid model remains tentative and conditions-based. The new dates include:

Cougar Elementary School, PreK-2, special ed and Level 1 English language learners: Jan. 19, 2021

Manassas Park Elementary School: Feb. 2, 2021

Manassas Park Middle School: Feb. 16, 2021

Manassas Park High School: Feb. 16, 2021

Manassas Park schools join Fairfax County schools in nixing in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Northern Virginia.

Prince William County schools returned pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to classrooms last week, with plans to add additional elementary grades next month. The county school board has its regular meeting Wednesday.