ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Virginia News » Ex-police officer jailed on…

Ex-police officer jailed on child pornography charges

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A former police officer in Virginia has been jailed on child pornography charges.

The Roanoke Times reports that former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens was arrested last Thursday on charges of possessing, reproducing and distributing child pornography.

Havens remained jailed Tuesday and has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday in Montgomery County’s Circuit Court.

The town fired Havens and requested a Virginia State Police investigation in June.

Search warrants said that a Twitter user who described working as a police officer, later identified as Havens, sent sexually explicit pictures of children to another user.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up