Dominion Energy commits $1.5M to Va. communities ahead of winter

As the D.C. region heads into the winter months, Dominion Energy is pumping more than $1.5 million into community programs throughout Virginia to boost energy efficiency.

The company says money will go toward reducing energy use, improving home efficiency, supporting low-income residents and educating communities.

In Fairfax County, Dominion will replace old windows and HVAC systems in several units at Colchester Towne community — part of Good Shepherd Housing & Family Services.

The money will also fund training there in weatherization techniques, energy auditing, upkeep and installation, according to a news release.

Dominion says 120 people in the Good Shepherd units will be directly served.

“Good Shepherd looks forward to starting work right away to try and serve as many households as possible before winter arrives,” said David Levine, president and CEO of Good Shepherd Housing.

“For those households with a housing crisis, our affordable rental housing helps to achieve both housing and self-sufficiency. We are appreciative of Dominion Energy’s collaboration, and we are excited to serve the people in our community.”

Dominion’s funding will also go to Community Touch, Lord Fairfax Community College and Genesis Home Improvement in Fauquier County, and Loudoun Habitat for Humanity in Loudoun County.

Other projects throughout the state include:

Central Region

Virginia Hispanic Foundation & Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity (Richmond, Chesterfield)

Baptist General Convention & Rebuilding Together (Richmond, Chesterfield)

Henrico Schools (Henrico)

Eastern Region

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg (Hampton, Newport News, James City County, and York County)

Southeast Virginia Community Foundation (Chesapeake, Norfolk)

Grove Christian Outreach Center (James City County)

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation (Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads)

Piedmont Region

LEAP, City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, and Piedmont Housing Alliance (Charlottesville)

LEAP and Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (Charlottesville)

LEAP, Piedmont Housing Alliance and County of Albemarle

Dominion is reminding people who are struggling with bills to look into the company’s EnergyShare assistance program. which can be found online or by calling 2-1-1.