HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Virginia News » Dominion Energy commits $1.5M…

Dominion Energy commits $1.5M to Va. communities ahead of winter

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 24, 2020, 8:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Good Shepherd Housing Colchester Towne units will have windows and HVAC’s replaced by Dominion. (Courtesy Dominion Energy)

As the D.C. region heads into the winter months, Dominion Energy is pumping more than $1.5 million into community programs throughout Virginia to boost energy efficiency.

The company says money will go toward reducing energy use, improving home efficiency, supporting low-income residents and educating communities.

In Fairfax County, Dominion will replace old windows and HVAC systems in several units at Colchester Towne community — part of Good Shepherd Housing & Family Services.

The money will also fund training there in weatherization techniques, energy auditing, upkeep and installation, according to a news release.

Dominion says 120 people in the Good Shepherd units will be directly served.

“Good Shepherd looks forward to starting work right away to try and serve as many households as possible before winter arrives,” said David Levine, president and CEO of Good Shepherd Housing.

“For those households with a housing crisis, our affordable rental housing helps to achieve both housing and self-sufficiency. We are appreciative of Dominion Energy’s collaboration, and we are excited to serve the people in our community.”

Dominion’s funding will also go to Community Touch, Lord Fairfax Community College and Genesis Home Improvement in Fauquier County, and Loudoun Habitat for Humanity in Loudoun County.

Other projects throughout the state include:

Central Region
Virginia Hispanic Foundation & Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity (Richmond, Chesterfield)
Baptist General Convention & Rebuilding Together (Richmond, Chesterfield)
Henrico Schools (Henrico)

Eastern Region
Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg (Hampton, Newport News, James City County, and York County)
Southeast Virginia Community Foundation (Chesapeake, Norfolk)
Grove Christian Outreach Center (James City County)
Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation (Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads)

Piedmont Region
LEAP, City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, and Piedmont Housing Alliance (Charlottesville)
LEAP and Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (Charlottesville)
LEAP, Piedmont Housing Alliance and County of Albemarle

Dominion is reminding people who are struggling with bills to look into the company’s EnergyShare assistance program. which can be found online or by calling 2-1-1.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up