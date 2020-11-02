THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
2nd Virginia man convicted in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 8:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been convicted of murder and other charges for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl and the wounding of another child in a Richmond park last year.

News outlets report a Richmond City Circuit Court jury found Jermaine Davis guilty Thursday after a two-day trial.

Markiya Dickson was killed in May 2019 when bullets ripped through a cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were wounded.

The jury has recommended that Davis spends 33 years behind bars.

He is expected to be sentenced in February. Defense attorney Leonard McCall said they plan to appeal.

