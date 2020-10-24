Virginia launches dashboard with number of coronavirus cases in schools by name

As students start heading back to classrooms, Virginia has added a new feature to its coronavirus cases dashboard, listing current and past cases in schools by name.

Included in the list are all of the private and public kindergarten through 12th grade schools with coronavirus cases investigated by local health departments.

The information also includes prekindergarten students if it’s taught at the school.

Transmission of coronavirus must happen in a school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff or visitors to be included on the list.

The earliest reported cases in Virginia schools were 17 cases at Mountain Mission School in Buchanan, Virginia, in April, according to the list.

There are 25 schools on the list that have had cases. Two schools are listed as having current outbreaks: Meadow View Elementary School in Henry and Rivermont School in Lynchburg.

In Northern Virginia, Episcopal High School in Alexandria is listed as having cases reported on Oct. 1 and C.M. Bradley Elementary School in Fauquier County reported cases on Aug. 4. Both of the investigations are pending closure.

Dominion High School in Loudoun County reported cases on Aug 10. That investigation is now closed.

Some of the schools have the number of cases listed while others have a note saying that the number of cases are being withheld for privacy concerns.

The page will be updated every Friday.

