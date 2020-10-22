Virginia governor worried about part of traffic stop bill

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declined to sign into law a measure designed to discourage racial profiling of motorists by police.

That’s because he’s concerned some language could prevent authorities from pulling over vehicles for serious safety concerns.

Northam supports nearly all of language in the bill but stopped short of signing it on Wednesday.

The measure prevents officers from pulling drivers over on a wide array of equipment violations. But the governor is offering amendments to the General Assembly so that officers can pull over vehicles without working headlights at night or without brake lights.

