Va. woman charged with stabbing mother to death; motive unknown

Jack Moore

October 6, 2020, 5:54 PM

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, woman has been charged with stabbing her mother to death, but authorities say they still aren’t sure of the motive in the killing.

Lisa Anne Harmon, 57, also known as Lisa Anne Hughes, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother, 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly.

On Monday, deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home where the two women lived on Plantation Forest Drive, and they found Rumuly dead from multiple stab wounds.

Rumuly’s husband had found her body inside after he returned home.

Harmon was quickly identified as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said. She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

In a statement, Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Harris said he is “deeply saddened by the death of Mrs. Rumuly” and expressed “sincere sympathy to her family.”

