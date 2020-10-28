Richmond police: Man stole running car with baby inside

Richmond police said in a news release that officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen in the city early Monday morning.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a running vehicle with a baby inside has been arrested in Virginia.

Richmond police said in a news release that officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen in the city early Monday morning. The child was unharmed.

The release says police arrested Stefon R. Dunkley in connection with the incident after a brief foot chase Monday evening.

It was not clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.