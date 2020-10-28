ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Virginia News » Richmond police: Man stole…

Richmond police: Man stole running car with baby inside

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a running vehicle with a baby inside has been arrested in Virginia.

Richmond police said in a news release that officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen in the city early Monday morning. The child was unharmed.

The release says police arrested Stefon R. Dunkley in connection with the incident after a brief foot chase Monday evening.

It was not clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up