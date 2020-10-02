Prince William Co. teenager accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles

A Virginia teenager accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile victims is facing charges of rape and sodomy, and police are looking for other potential victims.

A Virginia teenager accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile victims is facing charges of rape and sodomy, and police are looking for other potential victims.

Malachi Thomas, 18, of Woodbridge, is being held at the Fairfax County jail after two victims reported and identified him in connection with sexual assault, a Fairfax County police news release said.

The suspect met one victim online, using a false identity on social media to lure the victim into sending him photos, police said. Thomas then forced the victim to meet, according to police, and then assaulted the juvenile. The victim reported what happened to police in July.

During the investigation, police also identified a second juvenile victim.

Thomas is charged with one count of rape and three counts of sodomy, and he is also being investigated in Prince William County for similar crimes.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who believes they or their children may have been contacted by Thomas to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Police said Thomas used variations of the account names, “carlaaa33cx,” “King Stannis,” “Renly,” “the Golden Company,” “Lord Ceaser,” “Grand Kublai Khan” and “victorialuvss.”