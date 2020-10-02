CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Police: Recycling truck worker struck and killed by vehicle

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 9:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — An employee of a recycling company has died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the incident occurred Thursday in Chesterfield County.

Police said a TFC Recycling truck stopped and the worker got out to collect recyclables.

Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee then attempted to pass the truck and struck the worker.

Police identified the victim as Matthew L. Pitchford of Richmond.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Pitchford remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

