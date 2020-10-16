CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Police: Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 9:22 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man who police say was seen fleeing the area of a fatal shooting in Virginia was arrested following a pursuit.

Newport News police said the incident happened Thursday night after officers received a call about a shooting in the city.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the pursuit with police, police say the man crashed his pickup truck into another vehicle.

Authorities say he then fled his car and was arrested a short distance later.

Police say the person in the other pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the male subject.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

