Police: 2 Virginia high school football players stabbed while protecting coach

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Officials from a Virginia high school said two football players were stabbed while they tried to protect their coach from the father of another player.

Chesterfield police charged 46-year-old Turon M. Savoy with two counts of malicious wounding in the incident.

The two players from Life Christian Academy in Chester had puncture and laceration wounds to their face and chest.

Life Christian officials said a sophomore on the football team was dismissed from practice as a disciplinary measure but the teen later returned with Savoy and attempted to assault the coach.

Police said the teens intervened and were stabbed repeatedly by Savoy. The sophomore was dismissed from the school. It’s unclear whether Savoy has an attorney.

