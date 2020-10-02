CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 9:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replaced at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol will meet remotely on Thursday.

The panel will discuss a process for selecting a statue to replace Virginia’s statue of Lee in the Statuary Hall Collection.

The panel will also hold at least one public hearing before making a recommendation to the General Assembly.

The panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.

People who want to speak at the virtual meeting must register by noon Wednesday.

