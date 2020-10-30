ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Firefighter pleads guilty in Virginia to trying for sex with child

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 10:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania firefighter who was accused of trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl in Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich entered the plea Thursday.

He was arrested in Midlothian, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, by FBI agents in February.

The statement said he had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter. The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Kosanovich could face life in prison when he’s sentenced next year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

