Albemarle County spent $100K on Confederate statue removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A county in Virginia spent more than $100,000 to take down its Confederate statue and hold an event around the removal.

The Daily Progress reported Tuesday that the cost to pay a construction company for the removal in Albemarle County cost about $60,000.

But there were also costs that included staff overtime, setting up barricades and live-streaming the event because of virus restrictions.

The dollar figure comes from a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the newspaper.

Last month, the county removed the “At Ready” soldier statue and its base from outside a courthouse.

Crews also took down two cannons, a pile of cannonballs and the lights around the monument.

