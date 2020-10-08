CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Albemarle County spent $100K on Confederate statue removal

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 9:10 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A county in Virginia spent more than $100,000 to take down its Confederate statue and hold an event around the removal.

The Daily Progress reported Tuesday that the cost to pay a construction company for the removal in Albemarle County cost about $60,000.

But there were also costs that included staff overtime, setting up barricades and live-streaming the event because of virus restrictions.

The dollar figure comes from a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the newspaper.

Last month, the county removed the “At Ready” soldier statue and its base from outside a courthouse.

Crews also took down two cannons, a pile of cannonballs and the lights around the monument.

