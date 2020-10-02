2 dead in shooting at Spotsylvania County hospital

Two elderly people are dead in a shooting at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that workers at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center heard shots at about 9:15 a.m. Friday and called 911.

The sheriff’s office said that when they got there, they found two older people dead in a patient room. They appear to be related, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said there doesn’t appear to be any danger to anyone else. They haven’t released the names of the shooting victims yet.

