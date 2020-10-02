ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why we still have Electoral College?
2 dead in shooting at Spotsylvania County hospital

Rick Massimo

October 30, 2020, 11:51 AM

Two elderly people are dead in a shooting at a hospital in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that workers at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center heard shots at about 9:15 a.m. Friday and called 911.

The sheriff’s office said that when they got there, they found two older people dead in a patient room. They appear to be related, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said there doesn’t appear to be any danger to anyone else. They haven’t released the names of the shooting victims yet.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for updates.

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

