‘We get it for each other’: Northern Virginia leaders promote flu shots

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, leaders from across Northern Virginia came together in Fairfax to urge people to get a flu shot.

County and state leaders of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission attended a Thursday event where those who had not already received a flu shot were able to get one at the Fairfax County Government Center.

The event, sponsored by the Fairfax County government, aimed to show unity about the importance of getting the flu shot this year.

“We recommend everyone, everyone in the Northern Virginia region, get their flu vaccine to prevent dual illnesses from spreading. This month, and in October, before flu season reaches its peak,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.

“Getting a flu vaccine we know will reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications. Protect your family and co-workers from getting sick with the flu; help keep you and your loved ones out of medical settings, and lower your risk of COVID-19 exposure,” McKay said.

“I got my flu shot two weeks ago at Target. Now everyone else has to face the music,” said Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, who also chairs the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall stressed that getting the flu shot won’t make one sick.

“The fact is a flu shot will protect you. And during this time of COVID, we do not want to overwhelm our hospitals. And the best way to protect yourself from the flu is to receive a flu shot,” she said.

McKay said Vaccine Finder was an online resource people could use to locate places in their community to receive a flu shot.

Dr. Stephen Jones, who heads Inova Health System, put it plainly: “We get our flu shots for ourselves, but much for ourselves, we get it for each other.”

Watch the remarks from made by officials before getting their flu shots below.

