Virginia man sentenced to 18 years in sexual assault case

A Virginia man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

LOVINGSTON, Va. — A Virginia man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A Nelson County Circuit Court jury in February found Oscar James Vest, 66, of Covesville, guilty of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and breaking and entering in the attack at a Lovingston apartment complex three years ago.

Nelson Circuit Judge Frederick Watson upheld the jury’s recommended 18-year sentence earlier this month. Vest’s sentencing came after three previous mistrials — one resulting from a deadlocked jury and two resulting from juries not being able to be seated.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.