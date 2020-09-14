CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Pr. George's businesses open | Wildfire smoke can worsen COVID-19 risk | Telework growth expected to continue | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia man sentenced to 18 years in sexual assault case

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 2:22 PM

LOVINGSTON, Va. —  A Virginia man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A Nelson County Circuit Court jury in February found Oscar James Vest, 66, of Covesville, guilty of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and breaking and entering in the attack at a Lovingston apartment complex three years ago.

Nelson Circuit Judge Frederick Watson upheld the jury’s recommended 18-year sentence earlier this month. Vest’s sentencing came after three previous mistrials — one resulting from a deadlocked jury and two resulting from juries not being able to be seated.

