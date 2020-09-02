Virginia man sentenced for marijuana DUI after boy, 5, died in crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year of work release for driving under the influence…

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a year of work release for driving under the influence of marijuana during a crash that killed his then-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Tuesday that Datron L. Pierce pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in Chesterfield County. Prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to try Pierce on a manslaughter count.

They had no witnesses who could reinforce Pierce’s level of impairment. Pierce admitted to having smoked marijuana at about noon that day.

The level of THC in his system was consistent with having ingested marijuana within a four-hour time frame.

The boy who died was Bryan Cameron Hughes Jr.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.