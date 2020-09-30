Virginia committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics

A city council committee in Virginia’s capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using some crowd control tactics.

The full Richmond City Council will still hear the proposal next month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports two committee members opposed recommending it, citing the city’s new police chief and a task force that’s currently pursuing crowd control reforms.

Police have repeatedly used control equipment on protests deemed unlawful, dangerous or past curfew, including during a June clash where officers launched tear gas toward protesters peacefully gathered near a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

