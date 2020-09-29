CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Police search for man…

Police search for man who wielded hatchet at Virginia church

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 8:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROUTDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are looking for a man who allegedly showed up to a church and attacked an off-duty trooper with a hatchet before getting away.

The agency said that about 20 people were gathered inside a church in Troutdale on Sunday night when the worshippers heard someone banging on doors. Officials said an off-duty trooper was present and opened the door to find a man armed with a hatchet and alongside a dog.

When the trooper attempted to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and struck the back of the trooper’s hand. The trooper suffered minor injuries and the suspect escaped.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up