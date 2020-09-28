Police: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing trooper, crashing

Police said the motorcyclist was driving more than 100 mph when he ran a red light outside of Richmond and crashed into a pickup truck.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a motorcyclist who was being pursued by a state trooper has died after crashing into a pickup truck.

WRIC reported Monday that police said the motorcyclist was driving more than 100 mph when he ran a red light outside of Richmond. Virginia State Police said that one of its troopers began to pursue the motorcyclist because the bike lacked a license plate. The trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist on I-95, but police said he sped off when the trooper activated his lights and sirens.

Police said the motorcyclist was running a red light on Route 301 when he collided with a Nissan pickup truck.

