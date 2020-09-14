Cincinnati police veteran chosen as new Virginia Beach chief

A 30-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department has been named as the new police chief of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 30-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department has been named as the new police chief of Virginia Beach.

Paul Neudigate is currently assistant chief and commander of the patrol bureau in Cincinnati. He will begin his job in Virginia Beach on Oct. 14.

Neudigate will succeed former police Chief Jim Cervera, who retired in May.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected as next police chief for the City of Virginia Beach. The police department is well-regarded nationally and I know that comes from strong leadership, principled officers and experienced support staff who make it their mission to serve the community effectively and professionally,” said Neudigate, in a news release. “I look forward to joining the dynamic team there. We will build on the legacy and continue to make advancements that will best serve the citizens of this wonderful community.”

Neudigate is the recipient of the Medal of Valor from the Cincinnati Police Department, the Cincinnati City Manager’s Award for Innovative Government, and the Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing.

