CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Jazz festival at beach postponed | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia's Albemarle County votes…

Virginia’s Albemarle County votes to remove Confederate statue in Charlottesville

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The statue of a Confederate soldier and two Civil War cannons stand in front of the Albemarle County Court House on August 22, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Charlottesville city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to cover Confederate statues in black cloth. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Albemarle County has voted to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier.

The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reports that the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to remove the 111-year-old bronze statue.

It stands on Albemarle County Courthouse property in Charlottesville.

Board Chairman Ned Gallaway said it was time to leave the “statue and his accessories to the history books.”

The monument depicts a life-size Confederate soldier and includes a cannon.

The statue went up in 1909. State law will require the county to consider offers to relocate the statue from museums, historical societies or military battlefields.

The statue will be taken down and stored in early September.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up