Virginia capital moves forward with Black Lives Matter mural

News outlets report the Richmond Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Monday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal for a 200-foot mural displaying the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted near the state Capitol building.

News outlets report the Richmond Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Monday.

The proposal calls for the words to be painted in large yellow letters along a street leading to an entrance of Capitol Square, much like similar projects were created in other cities following recent nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Officials said the mural still needs permit approval from the Department of Public Works, but work is expected to begin next month.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.