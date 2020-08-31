A male kayaker has gone missing in Virginia’s Rappahannock River

A man has gone missing after his kayak flipped in Virginia’s Rappahannock River.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a search began late Sunday afternoon.

Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the male kayaker had left the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater shortly after 4 p.m.

They soon encountered rough water, which caused the man’s kayak to flip.

Pearson said he recovered from the flip and held on before letting go.

Pearson said officers would search until sunset on Sunday and then resume the search on Monday if necessary.

