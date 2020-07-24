Virginia Beach to remove 115-year-old Confederate monument

The city of Virginia Beach will remove a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds near its municipal center.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that its city council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process.

The monument had been installed in 1905 in the same place that slave auctions were once held. The monument stands 27-feet tall and depicts a Confederate solider holding a rifle.

Virginia Beach officials listened to dozens of speakers before agreeing that the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past.

Virginia state law requires city officials to explore any possible interest from museums, historical societies or military battlefields. In the meantime, it will be moved to a secure place.

