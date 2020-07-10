Va. man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after infant found dead

Dennis Chambers is facing charges in Gloucester County.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after police say he struck his wife with a hammer and smothered her infant daughter.

The little girl died.

WAVY-TV reported Thursday that Dennis Chambers is facing charges in Gloucester County.

Citing a probable cause statement, the station reported that Chambers allegedly admitted to striking his 24-year-old wife in the head “between two and three times” and used a cotton “burping cloth” to smother her 5-month-old daughter.

Chambers was on the run from the police until he was caught Wednesday night in New Kent County.

