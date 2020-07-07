Roanoke begins process to remove Lee memorial from downtown

Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

ROANOKE, Va. — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza.

The memorial has stood in the city since 1960.

City officials are working under a new state law that took effect this month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers.

Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd in May.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.