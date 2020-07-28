CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Richmond city council opposes redirecting funds from police

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 5:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council has agreed to establish two police reforms but voted down a proposal that sought to explore how funds could be redirected from the city’s police department to other social programs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council approved steps on Monday to establish a civilian review board over police and new protocols on responding to mental health related police calls.

The Richmond police chief told the newspaper the proposal that sought to look at police budgets shows a loss of faith.

The council member who endorsed the measure says it’s only asking police examine where they’re spending money. It was turned down in a 7-2 vote.

