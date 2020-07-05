CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
Police: 2 brothers killed in apparent July 4 road-rage shooting

The Associated Press

July 5, 2020, 5:06 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two brothers that apparently stemmed from a fit of road rage.

News outlets report 48-year-old Danny Lee Huffman, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to his 911 call late Saturday and found the bodies of the brothers, who were 38 and 39. Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment.

Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

