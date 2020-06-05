The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 24-year-old Michael M. Hanson was charged Thursday with threatening to burn or bomb and knowingly communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism.

LOCUST GROVE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of threatening to kill protesters has been charged with making threats with the intent to commit an act of terrorism.

Authorities said multiple people reported Wednesday that Hanson made a threatening post on social media claiming he wanted to kill protesters and burn houses and cars. The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the protesters targeted. It’s unclear whether Hanson has an attorney who can comment.

