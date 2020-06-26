Virginia House will hold summer hearings on police reform

Two Virginia House committees will hold three joint hearings on police reform this summer.

Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has arranged for three joint hearings in July and August to focus on police reform legislation.

Among the topics will be the use of force by police, chokeholds, civilian review boards and no-knock warrants.

Filler-Corn said the Joint Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committee will be made up of House Members who serve on the House Courts of Justice and House Public Safety Committees. The Joint Committee will be led by Charniele Herring, who chairs the Courts of Justice, and Patrick Hope, who chairs the Public Safety Committee.

“We cannot wait for the beginning of the Special Session to prepare legislation and receive public input on police and criminal justice reform,” said Filler-Corn.

“We have heard the pain and frustration of so many across the Commonwealth and thus will begin our committee work this July so we can pass important legislation when the Special Session commences. It is time to get to work to make our Commonwealth fairer and more equal for all.”

The hearings will be held virtually to allow for public participation.