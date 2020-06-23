Virginia voters choose candidates in Tuesday’s primary elections

"The most important primary is to pick a Senate nominee for the Republicans," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

It is primary day across Virginia with voters choosing candidates in a number of races, including one statewide race that involves Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.

“The most important primary is to pick a Senate nominee for the Republicans,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Republicans Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale and Alissa Baldwin are fighting for the chance to face Warner in November’s general election.

There are various House races around the state.

In the 11th District, Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly faces Democratic challenger Zainab Mohsini.

Democrats Qasim Rashid and Vangie Williams are competing for the chance to face Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in the 1st District.

“The most interesting race may be in the 5th District,” said Sabato.

That is where four Democrats — R.D. Huffstetler, Cameron Webb, Claire Russo and John Lesinski — are fighting for the chance to face Republican Bob Good.

Republicans recently chose Good as their candidate instead of the current Rep. Denver Riggleman, after Riggleman was criticized within his own party for officiating a same-sex wedding last year.

“They ousted the incumbent and that gives Democrats a chance there,” Sabato said. “They’re not the favorites, but it gives them a chance. It’s competitive.”

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Turnout is likely to be very low due to the coronavirus pandemic

“I would say of the last 40 primaries, this would be pretty much toward the bottom,” said Sabato. “There will be a lot of people who won’t want to go out if they don’t have to, and who can blame them?”

The state has yet to release figures on how many Virginians have voted absentee.

For the voters who do head the polls, they will see health precautions.

Election officials are wearing masks and gloves and there are markings on the floor where voters can stand so they stay at least 6 feet apart from each other.

The primaries being held Tuesday were originally scheduled for June 9, but that was delayed because of the pandemic.