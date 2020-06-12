Police: Deputies shoot man suspected of killing woman in Pittsylvania Co., Va.

Police in Virginia said a woman is dead and that the man who shot her was then shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies.

The Roanoke Times reports that the incident occurred in Pittsylvania County on Thursday.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that the woman’s killing was reported about 4:30 p.m. and that emergency dispatchers could hear gunshots during the 911 call.

State police said that county sheriff’s deputies arrived and found an armed man who refused to put down his gun.

The man was shot by officers and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body inside. The incident remains under investigation.

