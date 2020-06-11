GOP tweaks congressional nominating convention in Virginia

Republicans selecting a congressional nominee in Virginia's 10th District are changing the procedures for their nominating convention in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention is scheduled for June 20 in Winchester.

The nominee will face freshman Democrat Jennifer Wexton. She was the first Democrat in 40 years to win the district when she knocked off Barbara Comstock in 2018.

The GOP modified the rules last week to eliminate the need for people to stay at the convention site all day. Instead, participants can cast their ballots from their cars and drive off.

Four candidates are seeking the nomination:

Aliscia Andrews

Matt Truong

Jeff Dove

Rob Jones

The convention is also selecting delegates to the Republican National Convention; Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is one of the candidates.

