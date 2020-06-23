2020 Virginia primary elections results

Here are the unofficial results of the Virginia primary elections.
You can find the latest results on the Virginia Board of Elections website.
The projected winner is bolded.
Senate
|Democrat
|Republican
|Mark Warner (unopposed)
|Daniel M. Gade
Thomas A. Speciale II
Alissa A. Baldwin
U.S. House of Representatives
|District
|Democrat
|Republican
|1st
|Qasim Rashid
Vangie A. Williams
|Robert J. Whitman
|2nd
|Elaine G. Luria (unopposed, no primary held)
|Ben Loyola Jr.
Scott W. Taylor
Jarome Bell
|3rd
|Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (unopposed, no primary held)
|J.H. Madison Downs
John W. Collick Jr.
George M. Yacus
|4th
|A. Donald McEachin
R. Cazel Levine
|Non-primary method
|5th
|R. D. Huffstetler Jr.
B. Cameron Webb
Claire C. Russo
John D. Lesinski
|Non-primary method
|6th
|No candidates qualified
|Ben L. Cline
|7th
|Abigail A. Spanberger (unopposed, no primary held)
|Non-primary method
|8th
|Don Beyer Jr. (unopposed, no primary held)
|Non-primary method
|9th
|Non-primary method
|H. Morgan Griffith
|10th
|Jennifer T. Wexton (unopposed, no primary held)
|Non-primary method
|11th
|Gerry Connolly
Zainab M. Mohsini
|Non-primary method
Local offices
Manassas City
Mayor
E. Michelle Davis-Younger (unopposed, no primary held)
City Council (At-Large)
Pamela J. Sebesky —
Mark D. Wolfe —
Tom C. Osina —
Helen Anne Zurita —
Manassas Park City
Mayor
Jeanette M. Rishell (unopposed, no primary held)
City Council (At-large)
Darryl G. Moore (unopposed, no primary held)