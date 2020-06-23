Home » Virginia News » 2020 Virginia primary elections results

2020 Virginia primary elections results

Abigail Constantino

June 23, 2020, 11:24 PM

Here are the unofficial results of the Virginia primary elections.

You can find the latest results on the Virginia Board of Elections website.

The projected winner is bolded.

Senate

Democrat Republican
Mark Warner (unopposed) Daniel M. Gade
Thomas A. Speciale II
Alissa A. Baldwin

 

U.S. House of Representatives

District Democrat Republican
1st Qasim Rashid
Vangie A. Williams		 Robert J. Whitman
2nd Elaine G. Luria (unopposed, no primary held) Ben Loyola Jr.
Scott W. Taylor
Jarome Bell
3rd Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (unopposed, no primary held) J.H. Madison Downs
John W. Collick Jr.
George M. Yacus
4th A. Donald McEachin
R. Cazel Levine		 Non-primary method
5th R. D. Huffstetler Jr.
B. Cameron Webb
Claire C. Russo
John D. Lesinski		 Non-primary method
6th No candidates qualified Ben L. Cline
7th Abigail A. Spanberger (unopposed, no primary held) Non-primary method
8th Don Beyer Jr. (unopposed, no primary held) Non-primary method
9th Non-primary method H. Morgan Griffith
10th Jennifer T. Wexton (unopposed, no primary held) Non-primary method
11th Gerry Connolly
Zainab M. Mohsini		 Non-primary method

Local offices

Manassas City

Mayor 

E. Michelle Davis-Younger (unopposed, no primary held)

City Council (At-Large)

Pamela J. Sebesky —

Mark D. Wolfe —

Tom C. Osina —

Helen Anne Zurita —

Manassas Park City

Mayor

Jeanette M. Rishell (unopposed, no primary held)

City Council (At-large)

Darryl G. Moore (unopposed, no primary held)

