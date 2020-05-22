Virginia sheriff: Man found dead was homicide victim

Authorities in Virginia say a man whose body was found near a road earlier this week was a homicide victim.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday that the body found on Wednesday morning was identified as 23-year-old Zackary Elan Scott, who they said has ties to the Hopewell-Prince George County area.

The body was found off Rainey Creek Road near the Town of McKenney.

The sheriff’s office isn’t saying how Scott died, citing the ongoing investigation. It was the county’s first homicide since 2018.

