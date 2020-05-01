Home » Virginia News » Police: Man fatally shot…

Police: Man fatally shot father on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

May 1, 2020, 9:19 AM

CHINCOTEAUGE, Va. — Police say that a man has fatally shot his father on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that the incident occurred at a home in Chincoteague on Thursday.

Police said in a news release that Thomas Lee Watson Sr., 70, died in what appeared to be a homicide.

An investigation led to the arrest of the man’s son, Thomas Lee Watson Jr.

Police said the son was charged with second-degree murder and sent to jail without bond.

It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. Police in Chincoteague said the investigation is ongoing.

They said they were being assisted by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

