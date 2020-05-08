Police: Barricaded suspect arrested after Virginia apartment shooting

Police in Virginia have arrested a man Friday who they say fired shots and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Police in Virginia have arrested a man Friday who they say fired shots and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Lynchburg police say they responded to Birchwood Apartments late Friday afternoon after a report of a disorderly situation.

Police say 30-year-old Joseph Akeem Anderson eventually surrendered to officers after barricading himself in a residence for more than three hours.

The Lynchburg man faces numerous charges including child endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city limits. No injuries were reported.

