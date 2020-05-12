Navy warship spills 4K gallons of fuel into Virginia river

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that a large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into a Virginia river late last week.

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has confirmed that a large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into a Virginia river late last week.

WAVY-TV reported Monday that the USS Philippine Sea, a guided-missile cruiser, spilled the diesel fuel into the York River on Thursday morning. A U.S. Fleet Forces Command Environmental Public Affairs Officer said the ship was docked at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown at the time.

He said most of the fuel was contained, and cleanup efforts began immediately using a fuel vacuum truck. The official added that there was little impact to the shoreline.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the spill.

