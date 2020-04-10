Virginia Tech will not refund spring tuition to students

Virginia Tech says it will not give tuition refunds after the school moved classes and spring commencement online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

University President Tim Sands made the announcement Thursday in a virtual town hall meeting with students, parents, staff and alumni. Sands says the school’s instructional costs have gone up after the university moved nearly 6,000 of its classes online. He adds school officials are looking at the possibility of offering temporary refunds for fees related to healthcare, sports, and transportation.

The Roanoke Times reports nearly 500 students who needed to stay in on-campus housing have been allowed to remain at the school.

