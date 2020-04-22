Home » Virginia News » Virginia State Police issue…

Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children

Alicia Abelson

April 22, 2020, 1:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for three missing children believed to have been abducted in the Roanoke area.

Police are urging drivers to watch for a Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tag VVU-3796 or a Cadillac four-door car with Virginia tag VMV-8238.

Investigators believe two 6-year olds and a 2-year-old are in those cars and were taken by John Varion Allison, a man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Roanoke County Police Department.

 

Related Categories:

Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up