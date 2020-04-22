Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for three missing children believed to have been abducted in the Roanoke area.
Police are urging drivers to watch for a Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tag VVU-3796 or a Cadillac four-door car with Virginia tag VMV-8238.
Investigators believe two 6-year olds and a 2-year-old are in those cars and were taken by John Varion Allison, a man with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can reach out to the Roanoke County Police Department.
#Virginia #AmberAlert ACTIVATION: @RoanokeCounty Police searching for 3 abducted children. Possibly traveling in maroon ’99 Maroon Chevy Suburban SUV w/Virginia plates: VVU-3796 or ’06 Cadillac w/Virginia plates: VMV-8238. Call 911.@VaDOTSalem @VaPSHS @VirginiaDMV @rpdsafercity pic.twitter.com/KPajpQiUuf
— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) April 22, 2020
