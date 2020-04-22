Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for three missing children believed to have been abducted in the Roanoke area.

Police are urging drivers to watch for a Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tag VVU-3796 or a Cadillac four-door car with Virginia tag VMV-8238.

Investigators believe two 6-year olds and a 2-year-old are in those cars and were taken by John Varion Allison, a man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Roanoke County Police Department.