Virginia teen charged after loaded gun found in school locker

After the boy was arrested, investigators learned he took the gun from his parents' house to protect himself after a fight last week, the sheriff's office said.

A Virginia teenager is facing charges after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a loaded gun was found in his locker Monday morning.

The 14-year-old student at Mountain View High School in Stafford is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, and the boy is at the county’s detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after school started, the sheriff’s office said the school resource officer learned there could be a gun on campus and investigated the tip, finding a loaded .40 caliber Taurus handgun in a gym locker.

After the boy was arrested, investigators learned he took the gun from his parents’ house to protect himself after getting into a fight with three other students Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

They are still investigating the fight and if there are any more charges pending.

