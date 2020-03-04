Va. man charged with felony animal fighting after police seize 63 chickens

Arwin Garcia Pingol, 35, has been charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting, Prince William County police said in a news release Wednesday.

Arwin Garcia Pingol, 35, has been charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting, Prince William County police said in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities said the 63 chickens taken from Pingol’s property Feb. 6 were “found in a manner consistent with their preparation for fighting.” Investigators also found paraphernalia that is used to enhance a chicken for fighting.

Police said they do not believe any fighting was taking place on Pingol’s property, but that the chickens were being raised and housed for the purposes of being shipped elsewhere.

Police also seized two dogs — believed to be Great Pyreness or mixed breed dogs — from the property because of what police called “inadequate care.” The dogs were not involved in the alleged fighting activity, police said.

Investigators said they were tipped off to the alleged chicken fighting through a tip from the community.

Pingol, who was arrested Tuesday, is due in court April 15.

